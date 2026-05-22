Tuaño named W. Visayas police chief; 6 other PNP officials reassigned

Tuaño, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class of 1995 and head of the Public Information Office (PIO) since January this year, will replace Brig. Gen. Josefino Ligan from PRO 6, who will become the deputy for the Directorate for Operations (DO).

Maj. Gen. Wilson Lopez from the Directorate for Intelligence will head to the Office of the Deputy Chief for Operations, the third-highest position in the PNP hierarchy, replacing outgoing PNP Deputy Chief for Operations Lt. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo, who retired from the police service on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, regional director of PRO 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), will be acting director of the Directorate for Intelligence (DI), while Brig. Gen. Edwin Belles from DI will be acting director of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG).

Brig. Gen. Alan Manibog from DO will be acting regional director of PRO 12, replacing Ardiente, while Col. Reynaldo Pasiwen from the Civil Security Group (CSG) will be deputy director for intelligence.

Col. Allen Rae Co, meanwhile, was named acting chief of the PNP-PIO.

Co will serve the functions of being the publicist and mouthpiece of the PNP on information matters and other strategic communication concerns of the PNP.