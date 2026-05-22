To Festival Mall: Re Parking Protocol

This is an open letter to the management of Festival Mall. To be fair, I will publish your reply if you ask. Just email me at redgate77@gmail.com. Let me first explain the problem from my personal experience.

I went to the Savemore supermarket at Festival Mall in Alabang. When I drove to the exit after shopping, the security guard told me I had to obtain a QR code in order to get out. There were no signs or flyers to explain the procedure, which could have simplified the process and saved customers time.

The guard gave me directions to the booth where I could get a QR code. He told me to move my car to the side so the other cars with QR codes could pass. There was no place to make a U-turn but a single lane. There were five cars behind me with QR codes, so I had to wait for about 10 minutes for all five to exit before I could back up, turn around, and go to the QR booth.