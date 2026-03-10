Valve says Steam Machine still launching in 2026

Valve later clarified that no delay had been announced.

“Nothing has actually changed on our end,” a company spokesperson said in a statement cited by VICE.

The company has since reaffirmed that the Steam Machine is still expected to ship in 2026, although Valve has yet to announce a specific launch date or sales quarter.

Hardware shortages may affect launch

While Valve insists the device will arrive this year, the company acknowledged earlier that the ongoing global RAM and storage shortage could affect pricing and availability.

According to VICE, Valve previously said it had planned to reveal the console’s pricing and launch schedule earlier, but rising memory and storage costs forced the company to revisit its timeline.

Industry analysts believe the Steam Machine could launch with a price between $600 and $800, though shortages in key components could push costs higher or limit supply.

If production remains constrained, some observers say the console could sell out quickly once released.

What is the Steam Machine?

The Steam Machine is a dedicated small-form-factor gaming PC designed by Valve Corporation to function like a living-room console.

Instead of running traditional PC interfaces, the system uses a customized operating system designed for televisions and controller-based gameplay.

The goal is to bring the convenience of consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox to PC gaming, allowing users to access their Steam game library directly from the couch.