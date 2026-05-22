Rep. Renée Co rejects claims impeachment is futile

“Accountability is never futile. Responding to the people’s calls for accountability against corruption is always a worthy endeavor,” Co said.

She said the House of Representatives acted on complaints filed by citizens and that the process should continue after the House Committee on Justice found probable cause.

“At the end of the day, what we want to happen is for the complaints of citizens given to the House of Representatives to see their day in court,” she said. “When the House Committee on Justice found there was probable cause for it to go to trial, it must go through trial.”

Co also said the impeachment proceedings would test not only Duterte but also the Senate’s ability to remain impartial as an impeachment court.

“The rules of the Senate provide that senator-judges must maintain political neutrality at all times as the trial goes on,” she said. “On trial will also be the Senate’s ability to uphold its constitutional duty to sit as an impeachment court, maintain political neutrality and provide due process from start to finish.”

She added that the youth sector continues to hope senators would prioritize public accountability over political interests.

“What should prevail is the people’s call for accountability, not the interests of a few,” she said.

Co also addressed the hostile social media environment surrounding the impeachment proceedings, saying the House prosecution panel intends to focus on public education and participation.

She said the youth should not remain “mere observers” of the process because future generations would inherit the political consequences of the trial.

“This is more than personalities or political camps,” Co said. “This is about the kind of political culture we normalize, tolerate and pass on to future generations.”

As part of engagement efforts, Co said youth groups, student councils and community organizations are discussing watch parties, live commentaries and summary discussions to make the proceedings more accessible to young Filipinos.

She also said there are plans to work with media organizations and anti-disinformation groups to quickly counter false information and troll activity online during the trial.