Record power generated amid severe heat wave

NEW DELHI (AFP) — India’s power producers have set a record for electricity generation as swathes of the world’s most populous nation swelters in an intense heatwave, the ministry of power said.

Thursday was the “fourth consecutive day when the peak power demand (solar hours) reached a new all-time high,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said that at 3:45 p. m. on Thursday, when temperatures sizzled at 45.3C in the capital New Delhi, the country’s peak power demand of 270.82 gigawatts (GW) was “successfully met.”

“This represents a new high in peak demand met,” the ministry said, surpassing Wednesday’s high of 265.44 GW.