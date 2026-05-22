Razon foundations unite for sustainability drive

The initiative brings together the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, ICTSI Foundation, Malampaya Foundation, Manila Water Foundation, Mindoro Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, and Prime Infra Foundation.

The signing was led by representatives of the participating foundations, formalizing a structure intended to align programs on biodiversity conservation, water stewardship, sustainable livelihoods, climate resilience, environmental education, and collaborative research.

The group said the unified approach is designed to strengthen efficiency and expand the reach of ongoing social development and environmental initiatives across vulnerable communities nationwide.

“There is strength in numbers. This is true in anything we do. When we have the resources, we can do a lot, since most of us have many dedications,” said Donato Almeda, president of Bloomberry Cultural Foundation.

He added that each foundation has distinct focus areas, from water and sanitation programs to biodiversity protection in areas affected by energy infrastructure and broader environmental initiatives.

“Helping is in our hearts, not only for the environment, the less fortunate, or those who need our help, but also for the preservation of life,” Almeda said.

The agreement coincided with the celebration of the International Day for Biodiversity, with partner foundations holding activities at La Mesa Ecopark, including tree-planting and watershed rehabilitation efforts.

As part of the event, Malampaya Foundation turned over forest tree seedlings to Manila Water Foundation to support reforestation initiatives in watershed areas.

The program also featured wellness and environmental engagement activities, including biodiversity tours and outdoor recreational events designed to promote environmental awareness.

A community product exhibit was also launched at the park’s viewing deck pavilion, showcasing goods produced by partner communities, and will remain open to the public until 31 May.

“When we work together, I am assured that the Razon Group of Foundations will leave a deeper environmental footprint, a wider reach for regions and communities, creating a lasting impact that will be felt by generations to come,” said Arnold Mortera of Manila Water Foundation.