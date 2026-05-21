Jahns’ late miscue sets up wild finish

Lascuña, the two-day leader, bucked another struggling start (37) with a gritty backside 33 to fire a 70 and remain firmly in the hunt. Known as one of the tour’s most cold-blooded finishers, Lascuña’s unparalleled experience in high-pressure shootouts makes him a massive threat.

Still, focus will be on Jahns, who put together a scorching start for the third consecutive day, until a sluggish back-nine performance left the door open for the chasing pack heading into the final round.

Despite hitting the greens, Jahns’ momentum ground to a halt on the back nine, where he struggled to read the pace of the greens and squandered three to four realistic birdie opportunities.

“I started really hot for the third straight day,” said Jahns, who battled back from three down and stormed to a three-stroke lead after an eagle-spiked, scorching front-side 30. “I was hitting a lot of greens at the back, but I just couldn’t dial in the speed. The greens felt slow and I missed several birdie putts.”

His troubles followed him to the final hole. Holding a two-shot cushion over Lascuña on the 18th tee, Jahns hit an errant drive that left him scrambling for par from a difficult lie.

“I nearly salvaged a par, but those things happen,” said Jahns of his late stumble.

Despite the shaky finish, Jahns remained confident about defending his crown. His primary focus heading into the finale is maintaining his composure and tightening up his execution.

“I’m just staying in the present. I like the way I’m playing, and I’m managing the course very well,” he added.

“I’m always looking for ways to be more consistent and minimize mistakes so I can post a better score. To be honest, I still don’t feel entirely comfortable with my swing. But if I can manage the course well tomorrow, I should walk away with a good result.”

Meanwhile, Lascuña endured a roller-coaster round of his own. After watching his overnight three-shot lead evaporate — eventually falling three strokes behind Jahns in one stretch, he blamed a cold putter for his early slide.