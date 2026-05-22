Pinoy Student joins global letter-writing contest

A Grade 6 student from Cavite will represent the Philippines in an international letter-writing competition after emerging as the top winner in the 55th National Letter-Writing Competition for Young People organized by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).
Alvonzo Leandros T. Arandia of Elizabeth Seton School-South in Imus City won first prize for his entry highlighting the value of genuine human connection beyond social media and internet communication.
“My Lola Aida’s stories reminded me that the most enduring bonds are not forged over a WiFi connection,” Arandia wrote in his winning piece.
As national champion, Arandia will compete in the international edition of the contest organized by the Universal Postal Union, where participants from different countries exchange messages centered on friendship, hope, and understanding through handwritten letters.
PHLPost said this year’s competition drew hundreds of entries from students aged 9 to 15 nationwide, including participants from remote communities.
The agency noted that many entries reflected the younger generation’s appreciation for authentic relationships and thoughtful communication despite growing up in a digital environment.
The competition carried the theme: “Write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world.”
Second prize went to Alizandro N. Reyes of the Philippine Science High School–Cagayan Valley Campus, while Jilliane Claire A. Tabing of San Agustin National High School in Isabela placed third.