Pinoy Student joins global letter-writing contest

A Grade 6 student from Cavite will represent the Philippines in an international letter-writing competition after emerging as the top winner in the 55th National Letter-Writing Competition for Young People organized by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).

Alvonzo Leandros T. Arandia of Elizabeth Seton School-South in Imus City won first prize for his entry highlighting the value of genuine human connection beyond social media and internet communication.

“My Lola Aida’s stories reminded me that the most enduring bonds are not forged over a WiFi connection,” Arandia wrote in his winning piece.