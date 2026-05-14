Young Filipinos keep letter writing alive — PHLPost

Philippine Postal Corporation said young Filipinos continue to keep the tradition of letter writing alive despite the dominance of digital communication, as it announced the winners of the 55th National Letter-Writing Competition for Young People.

The annual competition gathered hundreds of entries from students aged 9 to 15 nationwide, including participants from remote communities, with winning letters focusing on friendship, family, presence, and genuine human connection in an increasingly digital world.

PHLPost said the contest demonstrated how many young Filipinos still value the sincerity and emotional weight of handwritten letters despite growing up in a fast-paced online culture.

“Text messages can be deleted in seconds, but a handwritten letter is something people can keep and treasure for a lifetime,” the agency said.

This year’s First Prize winner was Alvonzo Leandros Arandia, a Grade 6 student from Elizabeth Seton School-South, whose winning composition reflected on the enduring value of relationships beyond social media and internet interactions.

“My Lola Aida’s stories reminded me that the most enduring bonds are not forged over a Wi-Fi connection,” Arandia wrote.

“It is the kind of presence that God intended when He made humans social beings, meant to walk through life together rather than through a pixelated veil,” he added.

As national champion, Arandia will represent the Philippines in the international competition organized by the Universal Postal Union.

Also recognized were Alizandro Reyes of Philippine Science High School – Cagayan Valley Campus, who won Second Prize, and Jilliane Claire Tabing of San Agustin National High School, who received Third Prize.

This year’s competition carried the theme: “Write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world.”