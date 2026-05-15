Young Filipinos keep letter writing tradition alive — PHLPost

The Philippine Postal Corporation said young Filipinos continue to value meaningful human connection through handwritten letters despite the rise of digital communication.
PHLPost recently announced the winners of the 55th National Letter-Writing Competition for Young People, which drew hundreds of entries from students aged 9 to 15 nationwide, including participants from remote communities.
According to the postal agency, this year’s entries reflected themes of friendship, family, empathy and genuine human connection in an increasingly digital world.
“Text messages can be deleted in seconds, but a handwritten letter is something people can keep and treasure for a lifetime,” PHLPost said.