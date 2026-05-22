Phl abaca export reaches 76,961 MT—PhilFIDA

Widely recognized as the strongest natural fiber in existence, Philippine abaca is valued across industries worldwide for its exceptional durability, flexibility, and resistance to harsh elements, used in everything from specialty papers and banknotes to high-grade textiles, marine equipment, and industrial materials.

“Every strand produced carries the mark of Filipino excellence, serving as a source of immense national pride and a key contributor to the country’s agricultural economy. Producing finished abaca products right here in the Philippines is one of our top priorities,” he said.

“This strategy will not only create more jobs for our people but also generate higher income opportunities for farmers, processors, and communities, while maximizing the advantage we already hold as the world’s leading supplier. We want to ensure that the benefits of this multi-million-dollar industry stay and grow within our shores,” he added.

To turn this vision into reality, PhilFIDA continues to roll out programs and initiatives designed to modernize the sector, improve productivity, and open more doors for abaca-based enterprises.

Atienza said the agency is currently working closely with various Local Government Units across producing regions to conduct regular skills training, introduce better farming and processing technologies, and establish dedicated marketplaces for abaca goods.

These platforms aim to connect farmers and small producers directly to buyers, both domestic and international, cutting unnecessary costs and ensuring that they get fair compensation for their hard work.

“Our goal is to make the abaca industry more inclusive and sustainable,” Atienza emphasized.

“We are bridging gaps between production and market, empowering our farmers not just as growers, but as partners in a growing value chain. Through innovation and livelihood development, we are making sure that abaca remains a driver of progress for generations to come,” he said.

Central to this national success story is the province of Catanduanes, officially recognized as the “Abaca Capital of the Philippines” under Republic Act No. 11700.

The latest data from the Crops Production Survey confirms that in 2025 alone, Catanduanes remained the country’s top-producing province, contributing 20.2 percent of the entire national abaca fiber output and an overwhelming 87.5 percent of total production in the Bicol Region.

For decades, the island province has been the heartland of abaca culture, with farming families passing down their expertise, resilience, and deep connection to the crop from one generation to the next.

Now, Catanduanes is gearing up for the grand celebration of Abaca Festival 2026 — a vibrant tribute to the heritage, strength, and identity woven into every strand of abaca. PhilFIDA is a key partner in this annual gathering, joining the province to showcase the best of Catanduanes’ produce, highlight innovations, and honor the farmers who form the backbone of the industry.

The festival also serves as a platform to promote the province’s rich culture and economic contribution, drawing visitors and investors from across the country and abroad.

Senate Bill No. 1387 was filed in September last year to institutionalize the Philippine Abaca Industry Development Program and provide funds for other purposes.

It is said that the Philippines supplies 87 percent of the world's abaca but earns just 10 percent of global industry revenues, prompting government drives to capture more value-added processing.