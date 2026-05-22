Our politicos: We are what we eat!

But even ice scramble may be too generous a description of our government. Because for many of our young people — the ones packing their bags for the middle east, for Canada, for Australia, for anywhere-but-here! The Philippines has begun to feel like kropek fresh out of the oil: puffed up, loud, taking up space, but bite down and there is nothing inside. All air. All crunch. No nourishment.

Can we blame them for leaving? When the electricity bills arrive like ransom notes. When a hospital visit can bankrupt a family in a single afternoon. When every election season promises transformation and delivers instead the same dynasty in a different shirt. When the very people entrusted with the public good treat the treasury like a personal pantry — helping themselves to what was meant for the hungry, the sick, the schoolchildren who deserve better than crumbling classrooms and empty stomachs.

My God, our government is tragic. And inside this rotting, empty system are a small minority of leaders with proper values, of honest-to-goodness government employees jailed by a system cancer-ridden by corruption, eroding, eroding….

The erosion is not sudden. It never is. Cultures do not collapse overnight — they are hollowed out slowly, the way a good ingredient is removed from a recipe one substitution at a time, until you look down at what you are eating and realize you no longer recognize the dish. This is what corruption does. It is not merely a failure of governance. It is a failure of flavor. It removes the ube, the jackfruit, the real sugar — and replaces them with dye and air and the audacity to call it the same thing.