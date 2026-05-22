NBI to arrest Bato once found

“First of all, there is already an order from the DOJ for us to enforce the warrant issued by the ICC. There’s no reading between the lines. It’s simple — we will enforce the warrant,” Matibag said in a press conference.

He added: “If we see him, we will arrest him.”

Matibag said the NBI is currently trying to determine Dela Rosa’s whereabouts after the senator reportedly left Senate custody. He said authorities are now tracing how the senator exited the Senate premises.

“We are looking for him right now. We are tracking how he left the Senate,” he said.

The NBI official also pointed to the earlier “gentleman’s agreement” between authorities and the Senate, wherein the chamber supposedly agreed to present Dela Rosa to authorities once needed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He said the situation changed after no temporary restraining order was issued against the enforcement of the warrant.

“Now that there is no TRO, it means the warrant is valid and can be enforced,” Matibag said.

He declined to disclose operational details but confirmed that a dedicated team has been assigned to locate the senator.

“There is a dedicated team looking after him, and we will arrest him once we find him,” he said.

Asked whether the operation already covers the entire country, Matibag said all NBI offices nationwide, as well as other law enforcement agencies, have been directed to implement the order.

“We have offices located nationwide, and that order has been given to every law enforcement agent of the NBI. The same goes for the Philippine National Police,” he said.

Matibag also said authorities are not working under a specific timetable for the arrest.

“We don’t have a timeline. If we see him today, we will arrest him. If we see him tomorrow or next week, we will arrest him,” he said.