LTFRB-7 rolls out fuel aid

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) released Friday the P5,000 fuel subsidy for public utility vehicle drivers.
More than 400 qualified taxi, public utility bus, UV Express and school transport drivers claimed the assistance at the LTFRB-7 office along Echavez Street in Cebu City.
LTFRB-7 said only 422 drivers were included in the official list of beneficiaries.
Drivers with expired licenses may still claim the subsidy if they can present an official receipt bearing the stamp “Temporary Driver’s License.”
Beneficiaries were also required to submit three photocopies of their driver’s license, each bearing their signature.
Meanwhile, public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers are scheduled to receive their fuel subsidy on Monday, 25 May.
Qualified PUJ beneficiaries will receive P1,500 in assistance.
Separate payout schedules for beneficiaries in Bohol and Negros will be announced later, LTFRB-7 said.