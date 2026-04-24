2,000 drivers get fuel subsidy — LTFRB

Around 2,000 driver-beneficiaries have received the P5,000 fuel subsidy, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said Friday.

The distribution on 24 April was led by Giovanni Lopez of the Department of Transportation, alongside LTFRB chairman Vigor Mendoza II and board members. Mendoza said a cut-off was implemented in the afternoon to ensure all queued beneficiaries were processed, with distribution set to continue on 25 April.