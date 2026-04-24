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2,000 drivers get fuel subsidy — LTFRB

(Photo by Sean Magbanua)
(Photo by Sean Magbanua)
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Around 2,000 driver-beneficiaries have received the P5,000 fuel subsidy, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said Friday.

The distribution on 24 April was led by Giovanni Lopez of the Department of Transportation, alongside LTFRB chairman Vigor Mendoza II and board members. Mendoza said a cut-off was implemented in the afternoon to ensure all queued beneficiaries were processed, with distribution set to continue on 25 April.

(Photo by Sean Magbanua)
LTFRB speeds up P5,000 fuel aid rollout amid price surge

He added that the rollout was generally smooth, though many public utility vehicle drivers who lined up early were only able to receive aid later in the day. The LTFRB said it will refine the process to speed up releases in succeeding distributions.

Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB)

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