Kill impeach trial possible

While legal experts and members of the House prosecution team said it is not within the power of the senator-judges to dismiss the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte outright, nothing can stop them from making such a move, a veteran lawyer involved in the 2012 trial that convicted the late Chief Justice Renato Corona said.

Lawyer Tranquil Salvador III, a member of Corona’s defense team, said there is nothing to impede the senator-judges from attempting a dismissal.

“We cannot simply say that because a motion to dismiss is not expressly stated in the rules, it cannot be attempted. Could they still try? Yes. There is room for motions generally. Whether they will go that route or test it, even if it has never been done before, remains to be seen,” Salvador explained in a television interview.