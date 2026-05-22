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Jessie J says she is cancer-free

Jessie J says she is cancer-free
Photograph courtesy of IG/Jessie J
Published on

English singer-songwriter Jessie J has shared that she is now cancer-free, marking a deeply emotional milestone in a personal health journey she first revealed in 2025.

In a recent Instagram post dated 22 May, Jessie J shared a video showing her during a medical test, visibly anxious as she waited for results. “positive vibes,” she said in the clip, trying to stay calm in the tense moment.

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After receiving the news, she reflected on the emotional release that followed. “I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year,” she wrote, describing the weight of relief after months of uncertainty and treatment.

Jessie J first disclosed her diagnosis of Breast cancer in 2025. She later underwent a mastectomy and breast reconstruction the same year, stepping back from public appearances as she focused on recovery.

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