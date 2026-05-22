Jessie J says she is cancer-free

English singer-songwriter Jessie J has shared that she is now cancer-free, marking a deeply emotional milestone in a personal health journey she first revealed in 2025.
In a recent Instagram post dated 22 May, Jessie J shared a video showing her during a medical test, visibly anxious as she waited for results. “positive vibes,” she said in the clip, trying to stay calm in the tense moment.
After receiving the news, she reflected on the emotional release that followed. “I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year,” she wrote, describing the weight of relief after months of uncertainty and treatment.
Jessie J first disclosed her diagnosis of Breast cancer in 2025. She later underwent a mastectomy and breast reconstruction the same year, stepping back from public appearances as she focused on recovery.