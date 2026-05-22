Jason Lopez, Nicole Borromeo set for Mister and Miss Worldwide

Through its flagship titles, Mister Worldwide and Miss Worldwide, Artes World seeks representatives who embody not only confidence and presence, but also a deep appreciation for the arts, creativity, and global culture.

Leading the Philippines into the organization’s inaugural edition are Jason Lopez and Nicole Borromeo , who were officially crowned as Mister Worldwide Philippines 2026 and Miss Worldwide Philippines 2026, respectively.

As one of the first titleholders under the organization, Lopez expressed excitement over becoming part of a platform that highlights cultural appreciation and artistic immersion.

“It is such an honor to become one of the first titleholders of Artes World Organization and to represent the Philippines on a platform that values culture, creativity, and the performing arts,” Lopez shared. “I’m looking forward to learning from different artistic communities around the world and growing through the experiences this journey will bring.”

He also emphasized how the competition differs from conventional pageantry formats.

“What excites me most about Mister Worldwide is that it goes beyond the usual competition format. It allows us to experience different cultures, appreciate the arts on a deeper level, and become better storytellers and representatives for our country,” he added.

For Borromeo, the platform feels deeply aligned with her personal passions and creative identity.

“As someone with a deep love for art, music, and creative expression, being chosen as the first-ever Miss Worldwide Philippines feels incredibly meaningful and aligned with who I am,” she said.

Borromeo noted that the organization’s unique integration of pageantry and the arts is what makes the experience especially meaningful to her.

“What makes Miss Worldwide so special to me is how it beautifully combines my love for pageantry with the world of musicals, arts, and culture. It creates a space where creatives and performers are not only seen, but truly celebrated,” she shared.

“I’ve always believed that art has the power to bring people together regardless of language or background, which is why I’m so honored to represent a platform that embraces different talents, passions, and stories.”

One of the defining elements of the Artes World experience is its planned international cultural journey, where titleholders will be immersed in some of the world’s most influential creative capitals, including Manila, Singapore, Seoul, Dubai, Sydney, London, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Rather than focusing solely on competition, the program aims to expose delegates to different artistic environments and cultural industries through visits to theaters, creative institutions, film productions, and performance spaces across the globe.

Beyond the pageant stage, the organization also hopes to support aspiring artists through collaborations that may provide scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and creative development initiatives for emerging talents in the performing arts.

At its core, Artes World hopes to reshape how pageantry is viewed by blending elegance with artistic advocacy, cultural awareness, and creative storytelling.

By championing both artistry and global cultural exchange, the organization envisions a new generation of titleholders who represent not only beauty and confidence, but also creativity, purpose, and passion for the arts.