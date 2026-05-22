iProov unveils deepfake detection tool

The company said the technology works directly within video conferencing platforms, allowing hosts to assess whether participants are real people using physical cameras instead of AI-generated deepfakes or virtual camera environments. The system silently analyzes live video streams in real time and displays a Red, Amber or Green status to meeting hosts without disrupting the call experience. “Organizations still largely assume that seeing a person on screen means they’re real. That assumption no longer holds,” said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov.