iProov unveils deepfake detection tool

iProov has launched “iProov Verified Meetings,” a new biometric authentication solution designed to help organizations detect deepfakes and verify the identity of participants during video calls as AI-powered fraud threats continue to rise.
The company said the technology works directly within video conferencing platforms, allowing hosts to assess whether participants are real people using physical cameras instead of AI-generated deepfakes or virtual camera environments. The system silently analyzes live video streams in real time and displays a Red, Amber or Green status to meeting hosts without disrupting the call experience. “Organizations still largely assume that seeing a person on screen means they’re real. That assumption no longer holds,” said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov.
iProov said the solution was developed amid growing concerns over deepfake-enabled fraud in remote hiring, onboarding and financial approvals. The company cited recent incidents involving AI-generated impersonation attacks, including a reported $25-million scam targeting engineering firm Arup. Verified Meetings is supported by the company’s Security Operations Center, which continuously monitors emerging attack methods and updates detection capabilities in real time.