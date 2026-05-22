Imee slapped down over Cha-cha claim

Senator Ping Lacson on Friday denounced as “outright lies” the allegations by Senator Imee Marcos that the minority bloc is mounting a vigorous effort to snatch back the chamber’s leadership in order to push a so-called unholy alliance with the House of Representatives for Charter change (Cha-cha).

Lacson asserted there was no truth to Marcos’s allegation that there is a plot between the House and the Senate to amend the Constitution to extend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term by three years or until 2031.

In a message to the Daily Tribune on Thursday, Lacson said Marcos’ allegation was “not true,” saying that talk of Cha-cha are “of no moment.” However, he admitted that he had been told of the revived plan to amend the Constitution.