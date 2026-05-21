Imee: Congress pushing Cha-cha for 2028 no-election plan

“Because their problem is that the impeachment will likely lose in the Senate, and VP Sara could still win in 2028…That’s why the discussion is to move ahead with the con-ass,” Senator Marcos told ANC.

Con-ass is one of the three methods provided by the Constitution for amending or revising the Charter. The other two are through a constituent convention (con-con) and a people’s initiative (PI).

Unlike in the con-con, where the public elects the delegates, it is the lawmakers, both from the House and the Senate, who will introduce amendments to the Constitution under con-ass.

Meanwhile, under the PI, amendments to the Constitution would also come directly from the public, though it’s limited only to minor specific changes, but not a total revamp.

Efforts for a Cha-cha have been made religiously by the House in past Congresses, but never flourished in the Senate.

According to Senator Marcos, the alleged ongoing efforts for Cha-cha are solely centered on political provision. This would allegedly allow members of the House to serve for six years instead of three, similar to senators.

The supposed term extension would also apply to President Marcos, allowing him to retain the country’s top post until 2031.

“The other alternative also discussed was to raise the age for the presidency from 45 to 50 so that VP Sara would be disqualified. So this is a very high-stakes game,” Senator Marcos added.

Prior to her second impeachment earlier this month, VP Duterte announced plans to run for president in 2028. However, if the Senate impeachment court found her guilty of one of the charges, she would be permanently disqualified from running for public office.

Due to the current composition in the Senate, speculations have it that she is widely expected to be acquitted.

The majority bloc, led by Senate President Alan Cayetano, is composed mostly of Duterte allies, including Senators Marcos, Bong Go, Bato de la Rosa, and Rodante Marcoleta, among others.

Last week’s coup toppled Senator Tito Sotto from the Senate’s top post in favor of Cayetano. Although Cayetano’s grip on power has been precarious amid threats of a brewing counter-coup stemming from the senators’ alleged displeasure over the 13 May shooting fiasco that put the institution in a bad light globally.

Cayetano won the presidency with a slim 13-11 lead. Earlier this week, he bared that they are still courting some senators to join the majority to stabilize the leadership.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, however, confirmed on Thursday that talks of another coup are still on the table.

“It's ongoing. It's continuous. Look at the numbers—[13]-11. It’s tempting,” he told reporters.