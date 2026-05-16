McNealy, Smalley share PGA lead

“It was difficult, it was chilly this morning, the wind was up,” Smalley said. “Some of the pin locations are very difficult. They’re right on the top of a crown.”

Sharing third on 137 were Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, plus Americans Chris Gotterup and Max Greyserman, South African Aldrich Potgieter, Australian Min Woo Lee and German Stephan Jaeger, who made 18 pars.

A bogey-bogey finish doomed 21-year-old Potgieter’s bid to become the youngest 36-hole major leader since Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters.

“Looking at those last two holes as kind of unfortunate, but I felt like I was in control most of the round,” Potgieter said.

Gotterup closed with three birdies to shoot 65.

“Just really battled all day,” Gotterup said. “It was very hard out there. It was cold. There were some pins it didn’t even look like were on the green.”

Joining Scheffler in ninth on 138 were fellow Americans Cameron Young, Justin Thomas and Harris English plus Spain’s David Puig, Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg and South Korean Kim Si-woo.

Scheffler tumbled from a share of the lead with three bogeys in his first four holes but closed with a birdie at nine to shoot 71.