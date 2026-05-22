Government backs farm co-ops overhaul

Officials said the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) is designed to reduce overlapping government programs, improve data sharing, and align local and national policies supporting rural enterprises.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative reflects a wider effort to modernize support systems for the agriculture sector.

“This memorandum is more than a policy document—it is a concrete whole-of-government commitment to empower our farmers and fisherfolk through stronger and more sustainable cooperatives,” Tiu Laurel said.

“By aligning the efforts of national agencies and local governments, we can build a more responsive and efficient support system that contributes meaningfully to food security and national development,” he added.

The memorandum was signed at the DA central office together with representatives from the DILG and CDA, including CDA Undersecretary Alexander Raquepo and DILG Undersecretary for Legal and Legislative Affairs Romeo Benitez.

The framework seeks to strengthen the role of cooperatives in consolidating farm resources, improving productivity, expanding market access, and creating community-based enterprises in rural areas.

Government agencies also plan to integrate cooperative development into municipal and provincial economic programs to improve monitoring and implementation of assistance projects.

Officials said the policy supports the administration’s broader strategy of promoting grassroots enterprise development and improving coordination between national agencies and local governments.

The memorandum has completed inter-agency review and is set for rollout across regional offices nationwide.