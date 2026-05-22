Recycling is one of the solutions to the garbage problem. Before trash gets to landfills, discards can be salvaged, though not all of them. Other than scavengers, there are the dumpster divers who do the dirty job of picking usable items out of waste bins.

Best friends Carina and Jessica, both residents of North Carolina, USA, are full-time dumpster divers. They rarely shop as they get almost everyhing they need from dumpsters.

The two occupational therapists only scoop up premium trash instead of randomly diving in dumpsters anywhere. Carina and Jessica target only campus dumpsters and time their dives during college move-out schedules of local universities such as Duke and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the New York Post (NYP) reported.