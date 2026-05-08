Crows cleaning Sweden? The viral innovation by Corvid Cleaning collapsed

The post reignited fascination over the remarkable capabilities of corvids, widely regarded as some of the smartest birds in the world. Social media users praised the idea and expressed hopes of seeing similar systems implemented in their own cities. However, the project itself is no longer active.

Originally launched in 2022, Corvid Cleaning’s crow-powered cleanup initiative was reportedly abandoned in October 2025 after the company went bankrupt. Despite this, videos and posts about the machines have continued circulating online throughout 2026, repeatedly going viral since March.

An article published by the International Business Times on 19 March also debunked claims that the system is currently operating in Sweden.

According to the report, Corvid Cleaning founder Christian Günther-Hanssen had earlier proposed the project to officials in Södertälje, claiming it could significantly reduce city maintenance costs. Local authorities later confirmed that no further collaboration or large-scale implementation took place.

Although the project never achieved long-term success, the widespread interest it continues to receive reflects a growing global desire for creative and sustainable solutions to urban waste problems. What remains today is less a functioning innovation and more a symbol of what many hoped could become the future of city maintenance.