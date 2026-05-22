Duterte proposes more buses

DAVAO CITY — Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has proposed the purchase of additional buses to improve public transportation services for commuters in the city.

The proposal was discussed during a committee hearing on Thursday attended by members of the local finance committee and department heads.

City Councilor Danny Dayanghirang, chairman of the Committee on Finance and Appropriations, said the proposed supplemental budget includes P1.3 billion for the acquisition of additional buses.