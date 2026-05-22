Duterte proposes more buses

DAVAO CITY — Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has proposed the purchase of additional buses to improve public transportation services for commuters in the city.
The proposal was discussed during a committee hearing on Thursday attended by members of the local finance committee and department heads.
City Councilor Danny Dayanghirang, chairman of the Committee on Finance and Appropriations, said the proposed supplemental budget includes P1.3 billion for the acquisition of additional buses.
“Included in the discussion is the proposed purchase of additional buses. We still lack buses for our commuters. Also included are the social services requirements, education scholarships, and the Davao City College program. All of these are consistent with the policy direction of Mayor Sebastian Duterte,” Dayanghirang said.
He added that the council is expected to recommend approval of the supplemental budget during the City Council session on Tuesday, 26 May.
“We have two-million residents here in Davao City, so the demand for services from the riding public is high, including free education, health, security, and cleanliness,” he said.
Also present during the committee hearing were City Councilors Jay Quitain, Ralph Abella, and Radge Ibuyan, who expressed support for the proposed budget.