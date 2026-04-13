DOTr to implement 20% discount for jeepneys, buses

The program will be enforced for 2 weeks, however, Pastor said that they are looking for it to be extended to 3 weeks, projecting the take-home pay of jeepney drivers at P1,800

On 10 April, DOTr also requested an additional P500 billion to extend the program for three months to further support the sustainability of public transport for drivers and commuters.

The department’s request is still pending, but the funds are said to likely come from other existing programs.