DOTr to implement 20% discount for jeepneys, buses

Department of Transportation (DOTR) USec. Mark Pastor said that the Service Contracting Program will implement a 20 percent discount with a P1 billion allotment this 2026 in a Senate hearing on 13 April.
Pastor said that the program was initially launched in 2020, but for this instance, it will be launched through a net service program, assisting 1,000 bus operators, 36,000 jeepney drivers, and over 300,000 passengers.
The discount provides P100 for buses, P30 for traditional jeepneys, and P40 for modern jeepneys per kilometer, bringing the total support for road-based transport to P470 million. It also allocates P200 million for the maritime industry and P60 million for local government units (LGUs).
The program will be enforced for 2 weeks, however, Pastor said that they are looking for it to be extended to 3 weeks, projecting the take-home pay of jeepney drivers at P1,800
On 10 April, DOTr also requested an additional P500 billion to extend the program for three months to further support the sustainability of public transport for drivers and commuters.
The department’s request is still pending, but the funds are said to likely come from other existing programs.