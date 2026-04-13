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DOTr to implement 20% discount for jeepneys, buses

DOTR USec. Mark Pastor in a Senate hearing on 13 April.
DOTR USec. Mark Pastor in a Senate hearing on 13 April.Screenshot from the official YouTube channel of the Senate of the Philippines
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Department of Transportation (DOTR) USec. Mark Pastor said that the Service Contracting Program will implement a 20 percent discount with a P1 billion allotment this 2026 in a Senate hearing on 13 April.

Pastor said that the program was initially launched in 2020, but for this instance, it will be launched through a net service program, assisting 1,000 bus operators, 36,000 jeepney drivers, and over 300,000 passengers.

DOTR USec. Mark Pastor in a Senate hearing on 13 April.
DOTr: P1 billion allocated for 'Libreng Sakay'

The discount provides P100 for buses, P30 for traditional jeepneys, and P40 for modern jeepneys per kilometer, bringing the total support for road-based transport to P470 million. It also allocates P200 million for the maritime industry and P60 million for local government units (LGUs).

DOTR USec. Mark Pastor in a Senate hearing on 13 April.
Libreng Sakay gets P1B DoTr budget

The program will be enforced for 2 weeks, however, Pastor said that they are looking for it to be extended to 3 weeks, projecting the take-home pay of jeepney drivers at P1,800

On 10 April, DOTr also requested an additional P500 billion to extend the program for three months to further support the sustainability of public transport for drivers and commuters.

The department’s request is still pending, but the funds are said to likely come from other existing programs.

Department of Transportation (DoTr)

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