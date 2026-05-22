DOJ: ICC warrant vs ’fugitive’ Bato ‘now enforceable’

“We confirm that there is an existing valid arrest warrant from the ICC. He is charged as a co-perpetrator in the crime against humanity,” Vida said.

The justice secretary added that authorities have verified that Dela Rosa is no longer inside the Senate premises, where he had reportedly stayed in recent days amid concerns over a possible arrest.

Vida also noted that the Supreme Court (SC) had not issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) or any status quo ante order that would block the implementation of the warrant.

“Based on all these four basic premises, I would like to confirm that the Philippine law enforcement agencies, which would include the PNP and the NBI, are now tasked to effect the arrest of Senator Bato dela Rosa,” Vida said.

“Senator Bato is a fugitive from justice, and he should be brought to the ICC to face the charges before him.”

When asked by reporters whether authorities could now conduct a manhunt operation, Vida avoided using the term but confirmed that agencies could proceed with operations aimed at enforcing the arrest warrant.

“The NBI can already conduct operations to effect the service of the arrest warrant,” he said.

Vida clarified that authorities would no longer wait for a final ruling from the Supreme Court on dela Rosa’s petition before enforcing the warrant, citing the absence of any interim order stopping the arrest.

“There's no TRO or any interim order from the Supreme Court. The arrest warrant is now enforceable,” he said.

The DOJ chief declined to disclose operational details regarding how Dela Rosa would be arrested or transferred to the ICC if apprehended, saying such disclosures could compromise the operation.

“These are operational matters that I cannot discuss so that we don't defeat the purpose of the arrest,” Vida said.

Asked whether President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally ordered the arrest operation, Vida denied that it required direct presidential instruction.

“This is actually operationalizing a valid arrest warrant,” he said.

Vida also revealed that law enforcement agencies are pursuing leads on dela Rosa’s whereabouts, although he declined to provide specifics.

“Definitely there are leads that they're working on,” he said.

The DOJ secretary likewise updated reporters on a separate investigation into events that allegedly took place between 11 May and 14 May, including the reported “escape” of dela Rosa from Senate premises at around 2:30 a.m. on 14 May.

According to Vida, the DOJ panel has already received reports from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and the NBI, while the PNP is still collating documents related to the investigation.

The DOJ has also requested CCTV footage from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and plans to inspect both the GSIS and Senate premises as part of its inquiry.