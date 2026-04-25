ONE STEP CLOSER: Sinner on track for 5th straight Masters 1000 crown

Sinner dropped only one set on the way to trophies in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo, but Bonzi battled brilliantly to claim the first at the Manolo Santana stadium.

The Frenchman survived five break points to reach a tie-break, where he also saved set point before edging ahead.

Sinner, however, stepped up a gear in the second set, securing breaks in the fourth and sixth games, and another in the third on his way to the third round.

“It was a tough match, I had some chances early on and I couldn’t use them, but this is tennis,” the four-time Grand Slam winner Sinner said.

“It’s not bad to start the tournament like this, two and a half hours on court, it gives me good feedback where we need to improve for the next round.”