Diouf, Means given clearance

Basketball players Malick Diouf and Elizabeth Means will finally suit up for Gilas Pilipinas after their naturalization bid became a law last Monday.

Republic Act 12318 and Republic Act 12319, which officially made Diouf and Means Filipino citizens, granted them all the rights and responsibilities that are stated in the Constitution and laws in the Philippines.

The 27-year-old Diouf, who is being recruited to join the Gilas 3x3 squad, is originally from Senegal and he helped steer the University of the Philippines to a University Athletic Association of the Philippines title in 2022, ending the school’s 36-year title drought and bagging the Most Valuable Player award in 2023.