China’s top diplomat boosts ‘new partnership’ with Canada visit

BEIJING (AFP) — China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Canada next week, seeking to build “a new type of strategic partnership,” Beijing said Friday.

Wang will visit Canada from 28 to 30 May, the first time a Chinese foreign minister has done so in 10 years, according to a government statement.

China’s ties with Canada have improved recently as the latter’s relations with traditional ally Washington have soured, with Prime Minister Mark Carney visiting Beijing in January.

Wang’s trip “is of great significance for consolidating the positive momentum in the improvement of bilateral relations,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news briefing Friday.