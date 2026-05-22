China’s top diplomat boosts ‘new partnership’ with Canada visit

BEIJING (AFP) — China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Canada next week, seeking to build “a new type of strategic partnership,” Beijing said Friday.
Wang will visit Canada from 28 to 30 May, the first time a Chinese foreign minister has done so in 10 years, according to a government statement.
China’s ties with Canada have improved recently as the latter’s relations with traditional ally Washington have soured, with Prime Minister Mark Carney visiting Beijing in January.
Wang’s trip “is of great significance for consolidating the positive momentum in the improvement of bilateral relations,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news briefing Friday.
“China-Canada relations are currently undergoing a transition and continuing to improve, with both sides working to build a new type of strategic partnership,” Guo said.
Carney’s winter trip to Beijing was one of a steady stream by foreign leaders hoping to woo China as they recoil from United States President Donald Trump’s mercurial policies and trade tariffs.
Carney secured what he called a “landmark trade agreement” following talks with leader Xi Jinping, which has since seen China reduce anti-dumping duties on rapeseed imported from Canada.
Beijing also temporarily lowered some tariffs on Canadian goods, while Ottawa agreed to import 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles under preferential tariffs.
Wang will hold talks on advancing agreements reached between the two countries in January during his trip, Guo said.
The trip will promote “the development of a truly productive new China-Canada strategic partnership,” Guo added.