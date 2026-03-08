China: U.S. must manage trade differences

China’s top diplomat urged the United States Sunday to iron out its differences with Beijing, as the world’s two largest economies lock horns over trade tariffs and geopolitical issues.

Ties between China and the United States have been strained since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year, followed by a trade war that saw the two countries impose tariffs on each other’s products.

While the US-China trade war has uprooted the global economy, Beijing has sought to profit off Trump’s mercurial policies by positioning itself as a reliable alternative partner.

“We observe a certain country erecting tariff barriers and pursuing decoupling and supply chain disruption,” Wang told a press conference on Sunday.