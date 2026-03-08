China: U.S. must manage trade differences

China’s top diplomat urged the United States Sunday to iron out its differences with Beijing, as the world’s two largest economies lock horns over trade tariffs and geopolitical issues.
Ties between China and the United States have been strained since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year, followed by a trade war that saw the two countries impose tariffs on each other’s products.
While the US-China trade war has uprooted the global economy, Beijing has sought to profit off Trump’s mercurial policies by positioning itself as a reliable alternative partner.
“We observe a certain country erecting tariff barriers and pursuing decoupling and supply chain disruption,” Wang told a press conference on Sunday.
“These actions are akin to trying to extinguish a fire with fuel. Ultimately, they will backfire.”
‘Two Sessions’ gathering
He was speaking at China’s annual political gathering, known as the “Two Sessions,” which began this week.
The parallel meetings of China’s parliament and political consultative body are closely watched for clues to the priorities of China’s leaders amid a precarious geopolitical landscape.
Wang addressed a range of issues, including the US-China relationship, tensions in the South China Sea, and wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.
“This year is indeed a big year for Sino-US relations,” Wang told reporters.
While China and the United States “cannot change each other,” he said, adding “we can change the way we interact with each other.”