CDC names 30 interns ambassadors of Clark Freeport

Under the theme “ELEV8TH: Exceeding Limits, Achieving the Infinite," the Town and Gown Program has welcomed 571 interns from 28 partner schools since 2024.

During her speech at the pinning ceremony, Devanadera said, "You are not just OJT. You are not just interns here in Clark Development Corporation. You are our ambassadors."

She stressed that competence must be matched by character and sincerity.

For many, the journey demanded sacrifice. JR Rey Maglalang of Pampanga State University nearly declined because of the long commute from Guagua. "At bilang isang anak, estudyante, at indibidwal na mataas ang pangarap, kailangan ng sakripisyo at tapang para maabot ito," he said.

Marigold Ortega of Pangasinan State University left her province to pursue opportunities in Clark. "Instead of drifting away, the wind carried us toward a bigger ship, a ship called CDC," she reflected.

Other students also gave the same thought, citing that CDC has became more than a training ground. It was a place where confidence, professionalism, and camaraderie grew alongside technical skills.

"As Clark expands in logistics, tourism, manufacturing, aviation, and business services, CDC’s Town and Gown Program remains its bridge between classroom and industry. For the ELEV8TH batch, however, the bridge led to something lasting."