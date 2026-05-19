AboitizPower provides Medikalinga Program to 109 patients in Bataan

The MediKalinga Program was held at the Barangay Alas-asin Basketball Covered Court as 12 birthday celebrants from GMEC and GNPD volunteered to assist rural health physicians Dr. Abigail Eunice Ramos and Dr. Sherwin Pontanilla in providing medical services in the area.

After the Medikalinga medical mission, the volunteers from the barangay were treated to a Mother’s Day lunch called “Kalinga Kay Nanay,” where a simple lunch and tokens were given to the barangay volunteers by the GMEC and GNPD birthday celebrators.

Project Saysay is an AboitizPower CSR initiative that was launched in January 2023, which empowers employees of GMECGNPD to celebrate their birthdays by giving back to their host communities.

This initiative, aptly named “Saysay” (meaning “worthwhile), encourages employees to choose a community or group to support, fostering a culture of volunteerism and creating meaningful connections.

Led by the company’s Reputation and Stakeholder Management (RSM) team, Project Saysay has become a highlight for employees, who find joy in bringing smiles to their chosen beneficiaries.