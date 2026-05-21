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VILLAR FOUNDATION COOKING COMPETITION: Urban Garden Harvest Takes Center Stage in Las Piñas

Residents turn fresh produce into healty and creative dishes at Villar Sipag Complex event
PARTICIPANTS, local chefs, and judges join Senator Camille Villar and former Senator Cynthia Villar during the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Competition organized by the Villar Foundation in Las Piñas City.
PARTICIPANTS, local chefs, and judges join Senator Camille Villar and former Senator Cynthia Villar during the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Competition organized by the Villar Foundation in Las Piñas City.
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A fun and lively cooking competition held at the Villar Sipag Complex on May 14 in Las Piñas City.

The event brought together local chefs from different barangays to showcase dishes made from fresh produce grown in urban gardens.

Organized by the Villar Foundation, the activity highlighted how small gardening spaces can support food security, sustainability, healthier meals, and stronger communities.

PARTICIPANTS, local chefs, and judges join Senator Camille Villar and former Senator Cynthia Villar during the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Competition organized by the Villar Foundation in Las Piñas City.
Villar Foundation holds 11th urban gardening, cooking fest
Photographs courtesy of Kate Villar

The competition underscored that urban gardening is more than a hobby; it is a practical solution to urban challenges that with a little space and effort, we can grow our own food, eat healthier, and build a more sustainable community.

Managing Director Villar Foundation F/Sen. Cynthia A. Villar

Home gardeners and local cooks joined the contest, using freshly harvested vegetables and herbs grown in backyards and containers, along with meat and fish, to create nutritions dishes that reflected both resourcefulness and local taste.

Judges evaluated the entries based on taste, presentation, nutritional value, and creativity.

Beyond the cooking competition the event also promoted urban gardening as a practical respond to rising food costs and limited space in cities.

PARTICIPANTS, local chefs, and judges join Senator Camille Villar and former Senator Cynthia Villar during the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Competition organized by the Villar Foundation in Las Piñas City.
Villar Foundation stages 11th urban gardening, cooking festival

For more than a decade, former Senator Cynthia Villar, Managing Director of the Villar Foundation, has actively supported urban agriculture initiatives, encouraging communities to grow their own food through the distribution of free vegetable seeds and organic compost.

She also promoted the use of rooftops and vacant lots for food production, encouraging families to make gardening part of daily life.

By combining cooking, gardening, and community engagement, the Villar Foundation continues to promote a culture of self-sufficiency, healthy living, and environmental responsibility among Filipino families.

COOKING COMPETITION WINNERS

JUDGES carefully evaluate each dish during cooking contest, sampling flavors, assessing presentation, and scoring participants on creativity, taste, and technique as they showcase their culinary skills.
JUDGES carefully evaluate each dish during cooking contest, sampling flavors, assessing presentation, and scoring participants on creativity, taste, and technique as they showcase their culinary skills.
CHAMPION: Barangay Talon Uno
CHAMPION: Barangay Talon Uno
1ST Place: Barangat Elias Aldana
1ST Place: Barangat Elias Aldana
2nd Place: Barangay Daniel Fajardo
2nd Place: Barangay Daniel Fajardocandycbuenaventura

URBAN GARDEN WINNERS

BARANGAY Urban Garden: Barangay Talon Kwarto
BARANGAY Urban Garden: Barangay Talon Kwarto
HAPAG Urban Garden: Castillian Classic Homeowners Association
HAPAG Urban Garden: Castillian Classic Homeowners Associationcandycbuenaventura
GULAYAN sa Paaralan: Las Piñas Elementary School Central
GULAYAN sa Paaralan: Las Piñas Elementary School Central

BARANGAY CATEGORY

Champion: Brangay Talon Kwarto
Champion: Brangay Talon Kwarto
1st Runner Up: Barangay Talon Dos
1st Runner Up: Barangay Talon Dos
2nd Runner Ups: 1. Barangay Manuyo Uno
2nd Runner Ups: 1. Barangay Manuyo Uno
2nd Runner Ups: 2. Barangay BF International/CAA
2nd Runner Ups: 2. Barangay BF International/CAA

HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION CATEGORY

Champion: Castillian Classic Barangay Talon Dos
Champion: Castillian Classic Barangay Talon Dos
1st Runner Up: Pillar Village Zone 5 Barangay Pilar
1st Runner Up: Pillar Village Zone 5 Barangay Pilar
2nd Runner Up: Casimiro Village Barangay Pamplona Tres
2nd Runner Up: Casimiro Village Barangay Pamplona Tres

SCHOOL CATEGORY

Champion: Las Piñas Elementary School Central Barangay Elias Aldana
Champion: Las Piñas Elementary School Central Barangay Elias Aldana
1st Runner Up: Las Piñas National Highschool - Main Barangay Daniel Fajardo
1st Runner Up: Las Piñas National Highschool - Main Barangay Daniel Fajardocandycbuenaventura
2ND Runner Up: Las Piñas North National High School Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno
2ND Runner Up: Las Piñas North National High School Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno
Urban Gardening Philippines
Food Security & Sustainability
Villar Foundation Community Programs
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