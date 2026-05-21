Tax perks await PERA takers

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is urging businesses to adopt the Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) program for employees, citing tax incentives for both employers and workers.

PERA is a voluntary retirement savings program designed to supplement state-run pension systems such as the Social Security System (SSS) and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

Under the program, private employers that match or exceed the PERA contributions of qualified employees may claim tax deductions equivalent to 150 percent of the employers’ share.