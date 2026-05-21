PNP to enforce DOJ arrest order vs Bato, tightens border watch

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday took note of the directive issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) directing the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to effect the warrant of arrest against Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the PNP respects the processes of the justice system and recognizes the authority of competent government agencies in the implementation of lawful orders.
“As a law enforcement agency, the PNP shall perform its mandate in accordance with existing laws, due process, and established operational procedures,” Nartatez said.
“The PNP likewise assures the public that all actions undertaken shall remain impartial, professional, and within the bounds of the law, with full respect for the constitutional rights of all parties concerned,” he added.
The PNP chief also alerted personnel of the Maritime Group and the Aviation Security Group against any attempt by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to leave the country. Nartatez said coordination with the Bureau of Immigration showed there is no record of travel by Sen. Dela Rosa outside the country. Police forces, however, were alerted to be on the lookout and to intensify intelligence monitoring on all exit points, including the southern backdoor.
The Supreme Court had already issued a decision denying the issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) for the implementation of the arrest warrant.
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, on the other hand, said they will abide by the DOJ’s announcement that the PNP and the NBI are now tasked to effect the arrest of Sen. Dela Rosa.