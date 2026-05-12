PNP lays down two routes for ICC arrest warrant vs Bato

The first process involves extradition proceedings through Philippine courts and the Department of Justice (DOJ). Under the extradition process, the requesting state must formally file a petition before Philippine courts through the DOJ, which will evaluate the request and issue the necessary orders or warrants before any arrest or surrender can be carried out.

The second process is direct surrender under Republic Act 9851, where the ICC warrant would pass through the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol). Interpol would then coordinate with the National Central Bureau in Manila and the Philippine Center for Transnational Crime, the country’s liaison to Interpol.

Tuaño said the NCB and PCTC would convene the DOJ, PNP, National Bureau of Investigation and Department of Foreign Affairs regarding the matter. He stressed that the PNP would only act on lawful court-issued processes and in coordination with concerned agencies.

“The PNP remains guided by existing laws and lawful directives in relation to the reported ICC warrant confirmation. In the event that a court order is issued based on coordination through the NCB/PCTC and concerned authorities, the PNP will implement the appropriate contingency plans and necessary operational measures in accordance with due process and established protocols,” Tuaño said.

In a separate statement, Nartatez said the PNP has yet to receive any official communication or lawful directive regarding the matter. He added that reports about the alleged ICC warrant remain subject to due process and proper coordination with government agencies and international law enforcement mechanisms.

Nartatez also defended the heightened police presence around the Senate, saying officers were deployed strictly for proactive security measures to maintain public order and protect the institution. He said police personnel were instructed to exercise “maximum tolerance” and follow proper legal procedures.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco likewise said authorities would exercise maximum tolerance toward supporters of Dela Rosa protesting outside the Senate unless they become “unruly.”

Cinco said 343 SPD personnel, most of them from the Civil Disturbance Management unit, were deployed outside the Senate in Pasay City. Additional tactical motorcycle, SWAT and covert police personnel were also assigned in the area as part of security measures.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV earlier presented what he claimed was a copy of the ICC warrant against Dela Rosa and said it could be served within Senate premises, prompting heightened attention and additional deployment of police and NBI personnel around the Senate complex.