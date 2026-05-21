Paul Soriano attends Cannes premiere of 'Diamond'

Filipino director Paul Soriano attended the premiere of the Hollywood crime drama Diamond at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, joining cast and filmmakers on the red carpet for the film’s out-of-competition screening.
Soriano walked the red carpet alongside actor-director Andy Garcia, producers Frank Mancuso Jr. and Jai Stefan, as well as members of the ensemble cast during the 19 May event in Cannes, France.
The screening drew a strong audience reaction, with reports saying Diamond received a standing ovation lasting several minutes.
Garcia wrote, directed and stars in the film as Joe Diamond, a seasoned detective haunted by his past who relies on sharp instincts and observation to solve complex cases. The production also features a score co-composed with jazz musician Arturo Sandoval.
The ensemble cast includes Dustin Hoffman, Brendan Fraser, Bill Murray, Demián Bichir, Danny Huston, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Yul Vazquez, Robert Patrick, and Rachel Ticotin.
The Cannes appearance marks another international milestone for Soriano, whose previous works include A Journey Home, Thelma, Kid Kulafu and Dukot. He also served as co-producer on Magellan, directed by Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz.