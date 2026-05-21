Palace: Marcos will not blink in enforcing law

“We understand Sen. Drilon's point of view, but we take a somewhat different stance because the administration only acts in accordance with the law, regulations, and facts. We stay focused without acting carelessly,” said Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro.

She said the Palace is not turning a blind eye, particularly to the families of the victims of the alleged extra-judicial killings during the bloody drug war during the term of then-President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

“Hindi pinipikit ng Pangulo ang mga mata niya at nakikinig siya sa mga taong sumisigaw ng hustisya. Asahan ang mabilis at legal na aksyon ng gobyerno,” she said.

Drilon said he condemned the scenario that government agencies “appeared to pass around authority and responsibility,” particularly for failing to arrest Senator Bato despite the presence of a binding arrest warrant from the ICC.

“Maliwanag ang sinabi ng DOJ na enforceable ang warrant of arrest laban kay Sen. Bato. Karampatang aksyon ng naaayon sa batas ang maaasahan mula sa gobyerno. Lahat ay gagawin ng ating mga opisyal para maibigay ang hustisya sa lahat,” Usec. Castro vowed.