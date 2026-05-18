DILG says delay in Bato arrest tied to ICC procedure, not reluctance

The DILG explained that the legal basis being cited was Section 17 of Republic Act No. 9851, which was also referenced by the Department of Justice.

Under the law, when the International Criminal Court issues a warrant of arrest involving alleged crimes against humanity committed in the Philippines, the government may either surrender the individual to the ICC or pursue prosecution before Philippine courts.

The department noted that while an ICC warrant had reportedly been issued against dela Rosa, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier directed concerned agencies, including the DILG and the Philippine National Police, to wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the enforceability of the ICC warrant without a corresponding Philippine court order.

“As also clarified by DOJ Acting Secretary Fredderick Vida, there was ‘no order for manhunt,’ and any enforcement action remained ‘conditional’ in light of the pending proceedings before the Supreme Court and the Senate’s decision to place Senator dela Rosa under protective custody,” the DILG said.

The department stressed that, as the supervising agency of the PNP, it remains duty-bound to act within the limits of the Constitution, existing laws, and lawful orders issued by competent authorities.

“These are not acts of inaction, but adherence to constitutional order, due process, and the rule of law. The Department remains fully committed to enforcing the law firmly, professionally, and always within the framework of due process and democratic institutions,” it added.