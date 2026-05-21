Ogie Alcasid marks Father’s Day with sing-along celebration

Rather than staging a traditional concert, Alcasid revealed that the show was designed to feel more like a giant reunion party for fathers and families who grew up listening to classic music from previous generations.

“Nostalgia siya for ’yung mga ka-batch ko and younger dads. Kakantahin ko mga time ng high school pa kami. Earth, Wind & Fire, mga sikat noon. Of course, may OPM din — APO songs. Very different from my concert before. This time around it is a throwback,” he shared.

Alcasid said one of the highlights of the concert will be turning the audience into part of the performance itself.

“The concept is papakantahin ko mga tatay. It is a chance for the daddies to jam,” he said.

Known for blending comedy, storytelling, and live music into his performances, the veteran singer explained that he wants the audience to leave the venue feeling lighter and happier after a night of singing along to familiar classics.

“Mga matatanda gusto tumawa and sing along. They want interactive. Nagawa natin na ganon. ’Yung interaction ’di lang sa stage; it is like a big party. Kung manuod ka kakanta ka sa songs, matatawa ka rin, pag-uwi mo masaya ka lang,” he explained.

Beyond the upbeat atmosphere, the concert will also carry a personal and emotional moment for Alcasid as he pays tribute to his late father, who passed away in 2021.

“I will sing ‘My Way.’ Mahilig kasi ’yun mag-videoke. Favorite song niya iyon. And lagi ko kinakanta ’yun to dedicate,” he shared.

The singer also recalled a cherished family memory that became even more meaningful after his father’s passing.

“The year before he passed, Pasko, sinabi ko sa parents ko mag-record kayong dalawa. Kunan ko kayo video. Pumayag sila, na-record ko ’yun. Two weeks ago, my mom decided to see it,” he said.