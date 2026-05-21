Ode to a new time

Hype hound

A most perplexing obsession, perhaps more than the Labubu craze, is the Trader Joe’s canvas tote, which has had people lining for miles to get their hands on them.

At initially $2.99 to $3.99, these bags at some point blew up on social media and became a status symbol in cities like Tokyo, New York, London and, yes, Manila.

A miniature version of the classic canvas bag went viral on TikTok, causing shoppers to line up outside stores across the United States before opening hours to snatch them in colors like navy, green and pink.

I have not traveled to the US in years, but somehow, a Trader Joe’s bag landed on my lap one family gathering ago. I expected to feel a little thrill to course through me, but what I held in my hands just felt like the many canvas bags that crowd my shelves, just as sturdy and certainly less basic. I wondered what the hype was all about.