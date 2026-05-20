Why everyone is talking about the Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Collection

After the weekend rush surrounding the launch of the new Swatch x Audemars Piguet collection, resellers are already cashing in online, with some pieces being flipped for thousands of dollars.
A complete set of the eight Royal Pop models reportedly sold for over US$25,000 (around S$32,000) on the resale marketplace StockX on May 17.
Meanwhile, listings on France’s Le Bon Coin showed individual Royal Pop watches being resold for as much as €1,500 (around $2,234) — nearly four times the starting retail price of €385 for the most affordable model in France.
Swatch and Audemars Piguet introduced the Royal Pop collection as a bold collaboration that blends haute horlogerie with playful Pop Art influences. The collection reimagines the iconic Royal Oak design through a disruptive pocket watch concept available in eight vibrant models, each designed to be worn in multiple ways.
According to Audemars Piguet CEO Ilaria Resta, the collaboration was created to celebrate creativity, boldness, and innovation, while also introducing mechanical watchmaking to a younger and broader audience in a fresh and unconventional way.
The global launch on 16 May drew massive crowds, with reports of long queues, isolated fights in Milan, and even tear gas incidents in Paris as eager buyers scrambled to secure the limited-edition pieces.
In the Philippines, the Royal Pop collection sold out almost immediately, with initial stocks depleted on the same day of release.
So what makes the Royal Pop collection so sought-after?
The collection features eight colorful pocket watches inspired by Pop Art aesthetics, combining luxury watchmaking with fun, eye-catching designs.
And yes — these are pocket watches, not wristwatches.
They can also be styled with detachable lanyards sold separately and available exclusively online.