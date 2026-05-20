Why everyone is talking about the Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Collection

Swatch and Audemars Piguet introduced the Royal Pop collection as a bold collaboration that blends haute horlogerie with playful Pop Art influences. The collection reimagines the iconic Royal Oak design through a disruptive pocket watch concept available in eight vibrant models, each designed to be worn in multiple ways.

According to Audemars Piguet CEO Ilaria Resta, the collaboration was created to celebrate creativity, boldness, and innovation, while also introducing mechanical watchmaking to a younger and broader audience in a fresh and unconventional way.

The global launch on 16 May drew massive crowds, with reports of long queues, isolated fights in Milan, and even tear gas incidents in Paris as eager buyers scrambled to secure the limited-edition pieces.

In the Philippines, the Royal Pop collection sold out almost immediately, with initial stocks depleted on the same day of release.

So what makes the Royal Pop collection so sought-after?

The collection features eight colorful pocket watches inspired by Pop Art aesthetics, combining luxury watchmaking with fun, eye-catching designs.

And yes — these are pocket watches, not wristwatches.

They can also be styled with detachable lanyards sold separately and available exclusively online.