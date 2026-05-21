New water system to boost irrigation, water supply in Ilocos Norte village

Residents and farmers in Sitio Nagtenga are expected to benefit from improved water access following the blessing and turnover of a newly completed water system project in Dingras on 20 May.

The project is designed to irrigate approximately five hectares of farmland while also providing a reliable domestic water supply to households in the community, which residents said had long suffered from water scarcity.

Completed facilities include a 2.103-kilometer pipeline, 11 turnouts equipped with gate valves, a water tank, and an end-check structure intended to ensure efficient water distribution for both agricultural and residential use.