Man arrested in Ilocos Norte for illegal firearm possession

Police said Ragasa, who was a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly dropped a short firearm while alighting from the truck. Officers immediately noticed the incident and called for backup before confronting the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect voluntarily surrendered a caliber .45 pistol loaded with 16 live rounds of ammunition. However, he allegedly failed to present documents authorizing him to possess the firearm.

The operation was jointly conducted by the 2nd INPMFC led by Police Lt. Cristopher C. Pajinag under the supervision of Police Maj. Fernando Fernandez Jr., together with Badoc police led by Police Capt. Elison L. Pasamonte.

Ragasa was later brought to the Rural Health Unit of Badoc for medical examination.

Authorities also extracted CCTV footage from the area, coordinated with barangay officials, processed the crime scene, and interviewed witnesses as part of the investigation.

Police said criminal charges against the suspect are now being prepared.