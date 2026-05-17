Landbank, DA roll out financing program for rice farmers

The program was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed by Landbank president and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz and ACPC executive director Rallen O. Verdadero on 14 May 2026 at the Landbank Plaza in Manila.

“Digitalization has long been part of our national agenda, recognized for its capacity to raise efficiency, enhance transparency, and strengthen decision-making,” Ortiz said. “Through ANYO-Palay, this vision is translated into targeted, on-the-ground support.”

Under the program, qualified rice farmers may borrow up to P30,000 per hectare for production inputs and up to P25,000 for digital farming tools and technologies.

The facility offers a concessional interest rate of two percent per annum to farmers registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture.

Farmer leader Gregorio T. Garde of Tiaong, Quezon said the initiative could encourage younger Filipinos to enter agriculture through modernization efforts.

The financing program will run nationwide until 31 December 2028, subject to extension by ACPC.