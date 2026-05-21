Go vows impartiality as senator-judge in impeachment trial

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go said senators must remain impartial as senator-judges in Vice President Duterte’s impeachment trial, regardless of political blocs.

“Dapat maging impartial kami… mandato po namin na gampanan ang aming tungkulin bilang senator-judge,” Go said.

He stressed that senators must fulfill their duty as Filipinos first. “Whether Duterte bloc or anumang bloc po yan… magiging impartial po ako,” he added.

Go also warned he would call out falsehoods and fabricated evidence during the proceedings.

“Kung mayroon akong makitang sinungaling… sasabihin ko sinungaling ’yan,” he said.

According to Go, the impeachment court provides the proper venue to uncover the truth through questioning and cross-examination.

“Ito na ’yung pagkakataon natin na dapat ilabas ang katotohanan… Ito na ’yung pagkakataon kong makapagtanong at makapagdesisyon,” he said.

He emphasized that the trial should expose both truth and lies so the public can judge fairly.

“Dapat lumabas ang katotohanan at lumabas ang mga kasinungalingan para makapaghusga nang maayos ang Pilipino.”

Go also cited the mandate given to him by “27 million Filipinos,” saying he would not waste the public’s trust.

The Senate convened as an impeachment court on May 18 for Duterte’s trial, with senators sworn in as senator-judges.