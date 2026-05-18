Go swears impartiality in VP Duterte impeach trial 

“Magiging impartial po ako, ngunit, dapat lumabas po yung katotohanan. The truth ang importante dito, yun yung inaabangan ng Pilipino dito yung katotohanan,” he said.

(I will be impartial, but the truth must come out. The truth is important here, the truth is what the Filipinos have been waiting for)

The senator expressed that this was the best time to distinguish the facts from the lies through questioning the testimonies of the witnesses presented during the impeachment proceedings undertaken at the House of Representatives.

Go maintained that he personally had no intention to hinder the impeachment process, reiterating that it was their duty and responsibility to fulfill the roles of judges in the upcoming trial.

Asked about the potential appearance of the Vice President in the hearings, he said that the decision had to be in line with the collective judgment of all 24 senators that were participating in the trial.

Duterte was later summoned by the Senate after it was officially convened as an impeachment court.

The camp of the Vice President noted that it had acknowledged the developments at the upper house and was ready to comply with the orders.

“We will comply and file the appropriate response in accordance with the Constitution and applicable rules,” they said in a statement to reporters.

The response did not explicitly state whether Duterte would attend any upcoming trials as of writing.