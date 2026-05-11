DoJ unaware of ICC arrest vs Bato

The clarification came after former senator Antonio Trillanes IV brought to the Senate what he described as an ICC-issued arrest warrant for Dela Rosa.

Trillanes was reportedly accompanied by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents during the attempted enforcement of the warrant on Monday.

The situation, however, turned chaotic after De la Rosa resisted, claiming he “wrestled” with those attempting to arrest him. He later appeared at the Senate session hall with an injured finger, which he said resulted from the altercation.

De la Rosa and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go had been tagged in ICC proceedings as alleged co-perpetrators of extrajudicial killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.